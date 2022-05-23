UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Poland offers full support for Ukraine EU bid - Poland's president Andrzej Duda pledges full support for Ukraine's EU membership bid, saying those who "shed their blood" for Europe must be respected, "even if the situation is complicated, even if there are doubts".

- France warns of long wait - France's Europe minister warns the bid by Ukraine to join the EU might not be finalised for "15 or 20 years".

He reiterates an offer by France's President Emmanuel Macron to create a looser "European political community" that could help integrate Ukraine with the bloc sooner, a proposal Zelensky has already rejected.

- Ukraine extends martial law - Ukraine extends martial law for three months through to August 23, as the war with Russia drags on.

- Russia presses Donbas - Ukrainian forces are under intense pressure in the eastern Donbas region and on Ukraine's southern coast.

Shelling and missile strikes hit Kharkiv in the north, and Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia in the south, while eight civilians are killed on the eastern front in the Donbas.

- Russia ready to resume Ukraine talks - Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, says Russia is willing to resume negotiations but the initiative to continue them is with Kyiv.

- Baltics stop importing Russian electricity - Russian utility Inter RAO stops trading to the Baltics after a ban by pan-European exchange Nord Pool.

"This is an important step on our way to energy independence," Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys tells AFP.

The development comes a day after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Finland after Helsinki refused to pay its bill in rubles, as Moscow had demanded.

- African Union chief to visit Russia, Ukraine -- Senegalese President Macky Sall says he will travel to Russia and Ukraine soon on behalf of the African Union, whose presidency he currently holds.

- Prisoner exchange talks -A Russian negotiator says Moscow would consider exchanging prisoners from Ukraine's far-right Azov battalion for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman known for his close ties to Putin.

Related Topics

Prisoner Electricity Exchange Ukraine Moscow Martial Law Russia Europe France Visit Helsinki Nord Vladimir Putin Kharkiv Independence Lead Poland Finland August Gas From Blood

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

17 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.