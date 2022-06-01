War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine to get medium-range US rockets - President Joe Biden says the US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help its troops repel Russian forces, who are gaining ground in the east.

Washington says the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers will allow Ukrainian forces to "more precisely strike targets on the battlefield from greater distance inside Ukraine", but not attack Russian territory.

Kyiv's outgunned military had been pleading for more advanced weapons to help it fend off Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

- Russians seize 'most' of key eastern city - Russian forces seize control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, after weeks of fighting for the key industrial hub in Lugansk, one of two administrative regions that make up Donbas.

"Unfortunately, today, Russian troops control most of the city," Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday says in a video.

Evacuations from the city have been halted by the fighting. On Monday, a French journalist accompanying a bus of evacuees was killed by Russian shelling.

- Chemical plant 'hit' - Gaiday also says Russian forces struck a tank containing nitric acid at a Severodonetsk chemical plant, calling on residents to stay in shelters.

"For the Russian military, for Russian commanders, for Russian soldiers, any madness is absolutely acceptable," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a video address on Telegram.

- Ukraine to Macron: Please visit us - Ukraine's foreign minister asks French President Emmanuel Macron to visit the country before the end of June, when France's presidency of the EU ends.

"It would be good that Macron came during the French EU presidency, and the best thing would be that he comes with more weapons deliveries for Ukraine," he tells French news channel LCI.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and a host of other high-ranking European and US officials have visited Kyiv since early April.

The first senior French official to visit was new foreign minister Catherine Colonna on Monday.

- Danish, Dutch gas supplies cut - Danish energy company Orsted says Russian gas giant Gazprom Export will cut supplies to Denmark on Wednesday after the Danish company refused to pay in rubles.

Gazprom has cut gas supplies to the Netherlands, Finland, Bulgaria and Poland for the same reason.