War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Lavrov storms out of G20 talks - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov storms out of talks with other G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia as Western powers criticise Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

At the meeting on the resort island of Bali, the US and Western allies tell Moscow the conflict with Ukraine must end through negotiations.

But Lavrov walks out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticises Moscow over its invasion, and he also leaves an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the ministers virtually.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier shunned a meeting with Lavrov, instead accusing Russia of triggering a global food crisis and demanding Moscow allow grain shipments out of Ukraine.

- Kramatorsk under fire - A Russian air strike in the eastern Ukrainian industrial city leaves at least one dead and several others wounded as Russia seeks to push deeper into the Donbas region.

The explosion leaves a gaping crater next to a hotel and residential buildings and several cars ablaze, AFP journalists say.

Before the strike, the head of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced that Russian bombardments had killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours.

- Kyiv-Ankara tensions - A diplomatic crisis flares between Ukraine and Turkey with Kyiv accusing Ankara of ignoring its calls to impound a Russian-flagged ship carrying grain allegedly stolen from Ukraine.

Kyiv alleges that the Zhibek Zholy, which arrived at Turkey's Black Sea port of Karasu a week ago, slipped out of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk with wheat stolen from Ukrainian territory.

Russia denies stealing grain.

After being submitted to Turkish checks, the vessel returned to Russian territorial waters on Thursday, Turkish sources said.

Ukraine said it was "deeply disappointed" Turkey has not impounded the ship and handed back the grain.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has summoned Turkey's ambassador to demand an explanation.

- Ukraine control of Snake Island - In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reissues his call for more arms from international allies.

He also thanks the effort involved in Ukraine regaining control of Snake Island in the Black Sea.

"I want to thank for the final stage of the fight for Snake Island. Our national flag was erected there. This operations lasted for two months," Zelensky says.

Russia says it pulled back from the symbolic island in a gesture of "good will", but has since continued targeting positions there.

The Russian defence ministry says it had carried out "precision" missile strikes on the island early Thursday, killing Ukrainian soldiers.

