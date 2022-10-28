UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine Strains Ties Between Africa And West

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe.

The problems were on uncomfortable display this week at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security, where the conflict was a major theme.

Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.

"That's why we expect solidarity from Africa," she said.

She pinned the blame on the Kremlin for soaring energy and food costs that have buffeted the world economy but hit African countries most of all.

"Russia is solely responsible for this economic, energy and food crisis," she said.

Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is also current head of the African Union, said Africa was "not against Ukraine," and Africans were not "insensitive to the situation" there.

But, like others at the conference, he said that many Africans felt that their own problems, such as security, the economy or health, were being ignored.

"Africans say that even while Ukraine is at war, is being invaded, is being attacked, Africa is under permanent attack from terrorism," Sall said.

"This is 2022, this is no longer the colonial period... so countries, even if they are poor, have equal dignity. Their problems have to be handled with respect." - 'Western patronising' - Former Nigerien president, Mahamadou Issoufou, said it was disheartening to see so much support for the Ukrainian army, when the Sahel region from which he hails was scrambling to find funds to battle jihadists.

"It's shocking for Africans to see the billions that have rained down on Ukraine while attention has been diverted from the situation in the Sahel," he said.

In contrast, he added, the G5 anti-jihadist force originally supposed to bring together troops from Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger, Chad and Mali had found it much harder to drum up $400 million.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, who said his junta-ruled country this year left the G5 over it coming under too much "French pressure", also saw a disparity.

"For Ukraine, where they have asked Africa to take a stand, in just a few days they raised more than eight billion (Dollars)," he said.

"It's a policy of double standards.

All human lives -- black, white, red and yellow -- are equal." Conference host Senegal, which has close ties with Western countries, caused a stir on March 2 by abstaining, like many other African states, from a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution demanding Russia stop using force against Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall this week told TV5 Monde the move had reflected the need to "seek a common African position" at a time when her country had just taken over the chair of the AU.

Nearly half of African countries either abstained or did not vote in a UN resolution on October 13 on whether to condemning Russian annexation of more Ukrainian territory.

Aude Darnal, a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center, a US think tank on international security, said Africa had been seeking new partners in recent years.

"African states have sought to diversify their partnerships with other smaller and emerging powers, like India and Turkey" -- both at the forum -- "and great powers like China and Russia, all posing as equal partners," she said.

"There has also been growing fatigue towards a sense of Western patronising," she added.

African states were seeking "to protect and advance their interests and partnerships with all sides".

- 'Self-centred'? - But Niagale Bagayoko, the president of the African Security Sector Network (ASSN), dismissed the argument that the world had abandoned Africa as "very difficult to accept".

"Africa is at the heart of the international agenda," she said.

"If we really look at the budget for peacekeeping operations, external interventions, then apart from the middle East, Africa over the past 10 years is the region that has received the most interventions, including sporadic interventions from the Americans." She said she feared that recent reactions of African politicians "give the impression that Africans' only concern with a conflict that is having consequences on the whole world is its repercussions on their own security.""It reminds me of Europeans who believe that the only point in being concerned by the conflict in the Sahel, for example, is to protect the (European) continent from migration."The risk, she said, is that Western countries too could respond "in the same self-centred manner" when the next international call comes for investment to help Africa.

Related Topics

Assembly India Africa Attack Resolution World Army United Nations Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Turkey China Vote Budget Mali Dakar Same Burkina Faso Chad Senegal Mauritania Niger Middle East Tank March October All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

1 hour ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.