War-torn Syria Goes To The Polls Amid Economic Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

War-torn Syria goes to the polls amid economic crisis

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Syria prepared for parliamentary elections to be held Sunday as President Bashar al-Assad marked a second decade in power mired by war, international sanctions and economic woes.

The legislative polls, to be held across 70 percent of territory under government control, are the country's third since the start of the war in 2011.

As the war-battered economy wanes, some 2,100 candidates, including prominent businessmen under Western sanctions, are competing for 250 seats.

Several lists were allowed to run across the country but any real opposition is absent from the poll, no surprises are expected and the ruling Baath party's hegemony is guaranteed.

The elections, held every four years and so far always won by Assad's Baath party and its allies, were due in April but twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economic carnage wreaked by coronavirus has compounded Syria's woes, which include stinging inflation and the free fall of the national Currency on the black market.

With many Syrians choking from the soaring cost of living, most candidates have pledged to stem the price hikes.

Food prices have doubled nationwide over the past year, in a country where more than 80 percent of people already live in poverty, the World food Programme says.

Others candidates are running on promises of reconstruction, fixing war-ravaged infrastructure and bringing home millions of refugees.

Translator Abeer Deebeh, 32, said voters would likely choose whoever seemed best positioned to improve their living conditions.

"People's demands are always the same and tied to living standards" and public services, she said.

"During the war, the priority might have been security but now it's gone back to the economy."

