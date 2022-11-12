UrduPoint.com

War-weary Ukraine Residents Chop Wood To 'survive' Winter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

War-weary Ukraine residents chop wood to 'survive' winter

Siversk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :In the eastern Ukrainian town of Siversk, Valery drives a chainsaw through a tree trunk, like many others in the war-ravaged region stocking up for a cold winter.

"We try to survive thanks to wood," says the 39-year-old, who stayed behind to look after his mother after his wife and children fled to the capital.

"A basement (to hide from Russian strikes), a stove and wood -- that's all we have," he says, not giving his surname.

Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February pounded the district with missiles and rockets this summer, and unsuccessfully tried several times to capture it.

Though the town has so far held out, its heights and eastern flank have been disfigured by the strikes, and deep craters have been etched in the earth.

In one square, buildings including a school has been severely damaged.

Only a handful of the town's pre-war 12,000 residents remain today, battling life without gas or electricity.

"There's nothing else to do, so we chop down the trees as much as possible. There are lots here, so it should be enough" for the winter, Valery says.

- Wine before bed - The front line lies in a semi-circle, some 10 to 15 kilometres (6 to 9 miles) to the east of the town.

The constant to and fro of artillery fire between Ukrainian and Russian forces resounds throughout near-abandoned town.

"The only way to get through it is to drink wine before sleeping," Valery says.

"I'm stressed, it's difficult to cope." Alla, a 68-year-old doctor who also stayed behind, says she helps distribute humanitarian aid from the local authorities and church when it arrives.

"There are also volunteers who bring in food for the animals" left behind to roam the town, she says.

The physician says the fighting has destroyed her flat and one of her two houses in Siversk.

She has moved all the firewood from the destroyed house to the surviving one where she lives with her husband.

Suddenly, a blast makes her jump.

"There goes the Vasilek," she says, as Ukrainian soldiers fire their Soviet 2B9 Vasilek mortar gun in the direction of Russian positions.

"It's hard to get used to all this firing," she says.

"But it's our choice. We stayed here, so we're trying to deal with it." - No phone signal - The main problem, she says, is the lack of communication with the outside world.

"We don't have a telephone signal. We did before, but not anymore. It's hard to reach someone," she says.

With no power in the area, residents have had to adapt to daylight hours, which end at around 5:00 pm.

"It gets dark early so we go to bed early. And we wake up early. That's how we live," she says.

In the town's heights, Volodymyr, Victoria and Mykola chat at the bottom of the building where they live.

Axe in hand, Volodymyr is dicing up log for an outside oven.

"We chop up wood, put it in the oven and cook the buckwheat," he says, adding it's warmer outside near the stove than inside his unheated flat.

Sitting on a bench in a woolly blue hat and with her hands stuffed into her jacket pockets, Victoria grumbles.

"I live next door and we were put on the list to receive wood. They (the local authorities) took our Names three months ago, but still we haven't received anything," she says.

"So we decided to find some ourselves."At least they receive some humanitarian donations.

"Without them, it would be difficult," she says.

Related Topics

Firing Fire World Electricity Ukraine Russia Doctor Wife Victoria Turkish Lira February Gas Church All From

Recent Stories

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

4 minutes ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

13 minutes ago
 Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

60 minutes ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.