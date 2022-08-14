Warehouse Explosion In Armenian Capital Kills 1, Injures 20
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :At least one person was killed and 20 others injured in a powerful explosion at a market in the Armenian capital, according to local media on Sunday.
The country's Emergency Ministry said a fire broke out followed by a blast at an explosives warehouse at the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.
As a result, the three-story warehouse building collapsed, news.am reported.
Rescue efforts are underway at the site.