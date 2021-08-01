Warholm and Benjamin set for battle in Olympic 400m hurdles final

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :World record-holder Karsten Warholm and his great rival Rai Benjamin's much-anticipated clash in the 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics is on after both qualified Sunday.

Norway's two-time world champion Warholm edged Benjamin in their semi-final, although the American eased up well before the line with qualification assured.

They will do battle again on Tuesday.

Benjamin has largely played second fiddle to Warholm, including finishing runner-up behind the Norwegian in the 2019 world final in Doha.

However, the 25-year-old American -- son of former West Indian pace bowler Winston -- came off the track in an excellent frame of mind.

"I think it was a really good feeling tonight. I'm excited for the final," he said.

"It feels great to go through, but the job's not done.

"I've got to pick up some things and get ready for Tuesday.

" If there is to an upset, it could come from Brazilian Alison dos Santos.

The 21-year-old timed 47.31sec to break the South American record in beating Qatar's 2019 world bronze medallist Abderrahman Samba in winning his semi.

"I feel so happy because I broke the South American record again," said dos Santos.

"This is important for us and I want to be even better." Dos Santos, who finished seventh in the 2019 final, said the semi-final had been a dream run for him, but he hoped he could move to another level in the final.

"The race was good," he said.

"I could be everything that I wanted to be, but I can be better."Lurking in the wings is the hugely talented Kyron McMaster, from the British Virgin Islands.

The 24-year-old eased through his semi-final and looks good to improve on his fourth in the 2019 world final.