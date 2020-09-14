UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warholm Eclipses Moses In Berlin As Rich Vein Of Form Continues

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Warholm eclipses Moses in Berlin as rich vein of form continues

Berlin, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Norway's Karsten Warholm continued his rich vein of form over 400m hurdles by eclipsing American legend Edwin Moses' meet record as he clocked a winning time of 47.08 seconds in Berlin on Sunday.

The 24-year-old crushed the field at the German capital's Olympic stadium, with 3,500 fans allowed in the 70,000-seater arena.

Racing last month in Stockholm, Warholm came within 0.09 seconds of Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78sec which the American set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

While the Norwegian didn't come close to that in Berlin, he beat the previous meet record of 47.

17sec set by Moses in 1980.

"A win and new meeting record tonight at @istaf_berlin 47.08 in a fantastic stadium!!" two-time world champion Warholm said on Instagram.

Mirroring Warholm was another Scandinavian in the shape of Sweden's world record holder Armand Duplantis, who won the pole vault with a best of 5.91 metres.

Home favourite Johannes Vetter didn't go close to the monster 97.76m javelin throw he achieved last week in Poland, the second furthest ever thrown after Czech Jan Zelezny's effort of 98.48m in 1996.

But he did win his competition, with a best of 87.26m.

Related Topics

World German Young Berlin Barcelona Stockholm Poland Sweden Sunday Olympics Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

1 hour ago

CBUAE Governor stresses importance of adopting eff ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

2 hours ago

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.