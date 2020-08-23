Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Norway's two-time world champion Karsten Warholm blasted to the second fastest time ever run over the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday.

Despite clipping the final hurdle, the 24-year-old clocked 46.

87 seconds, bettering his own European record of 46.92sec and moving within touching distance of American Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78, set back in 1992.

Another world champion shone at an empty stadium in accordance with coronavirus health and safety protocols, the US' Donavan Brazier timing 1min 43.76sec to win the 800m ahead of Canadia's Marco Arop.