UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warholm Edges Closer To Young's 400m Hurdles Record In Stockholm

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Warholm edges closer to Young's 400m hurdles record in Stockholm

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Norway's two-time world champion Karsten Warholm blasted to the second fastest time ever run over the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday.

Despite clipping the final hurdle, the 24-year-old clocked 46.

87 seconds, bettering his own European record of 46.92sec and moving within touching distance of American Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78, set back in 1992.

Another world champion shone at an empty stadium in accordance with coronavirus health and safety protocols, the US' Donavan Brazier timing 1min 43.76sec to win the 800m ahead of Canadia's Marco Arop.

Related Topics

World Young Stockholm Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

1 hour ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

5 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.