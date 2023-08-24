Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Norway's Karsten Warholm produced a fighting performance to regain his 400m hurdles title but teammate Jakob Ingebrigtsen once again fell short in the 1500m on a pulsating night at the world championships on Wednesday.

Warholm declared "that is what we do best, us Vikings" after holding off the field to win his third world title.

The two women's finals were polar opposites of each other.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finally secured her first global title in the 400m after settling for silver at the Tokyo Olympics and last year's world championships, timing a national record of 48.

76sec.

The pole vault, though, was a back and forth duel between Olympic champion Katie Moon of the United States and Australian Nina Kennedy.

In the end they shared a hug and the gold medal on a mark of 4.90m instead of holding a jump-off, echoing the men's high jump at the Tokyo Olympics when Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy agreed to share the honours.