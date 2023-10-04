Warming beaches threaten Yemen sea turtles' future

(@FahadShabbir)

Al Ghayah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) On a Yemeni beach, a sea turtle clambers ashore to lay eggs, which will likely be born female due to rising temperatures, creating a gender imbalance that brings the threat of local extinction.

With sands made hotter by climate change, eggs are rarely yielding male turtles, which require cooler temperatures during the incubation period.

Studies in several coastal regions of southern Yemen "have shown that there are 90 percent more female sea turtles than males", said Jamal Baouzir, director of the biodiversity department at the University of Aden.

The severe gender imbalance will continue until it brings about the complete extinction of sea turtles in Yemen "in the years to come", Baouzir said.

Environmental activist Hafiz Kelshat said the proportion of males had "decreased considerably" in recent years.

"Most baby turtles are female due to the change in temperature," he told AFP on a nesting beach in Mahra province, near the border with Oman.

This is especially the case in summer, when temperatures often top 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the point at which sea turtle eggs begin yielding females.

The gender imbalance is getting worse each year as longer periods of extreme heat hit the Arabian Peninsula, one of the world's hottest regions.