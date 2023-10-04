Open Menu

Warming Beaches Threaten Yemen Sea Turtles' Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:03 PM

Warming beaches threaten Yemen sea turtles' future

Al Ghayah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) On a Yemeni beach, a sea turtle clambers ashore to lay eggs, which will likely be born female due to rising temperatures, creating a gender imbalance that brings the threat of local extinction.

With sands made hotter by climate change, eggs are rarely yielding male turtles, which require cooler temperatures during the incubation period.

Studies in several coastal regions of southern Yemen "have shown that there are 90 percent more female sea turtles than males", said Jamal Baouzir, director of the biodiversity department at the University of Aden.

The severe gender imbalance will continue until it brings about the complete extinction of sea turtles in Yemen "in the years to come", Baouzir said.

Environmental activist Hafiz Kelshat said the proportion of males had "decreased considerably" in recent years.

"Most baby turtles are female due to the change in temperature," he told AFP on a nesting beach in Mahra province, near the border with Oman.

This is especially the case in summer, when temperatures often top 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the point at which sea turtle eggs begin yielding females.

The gender imbalance is getting worse each year as longer periods of extreme heat hit the Arabian Peninsula, one of the world's hottest regions.

Related Topics

World Yemen Oman Male Aden Border Top

Recent Stories

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

35 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

53 minutes ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

59 minutes ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

1 hour ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous