Warner Back In Australia T20 Squad For World Cup Warm-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sydney, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Opener David Warner was among four big Names who returned Wednesday to Australia's squad for a two-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies, with the World Cup on home soil next month.

Warner, who had been rested, was joined by recovered all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (ankle) and Marcus Stoinis (side), and paceman Mitchell Starc (knee) after the quartet missed Australia's series defeat in India.

Australia host the West Indies on the Gold Coast on October 5 and at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 7.

Cameron Green keeps his place in a 16-man squad despite not being selected for Australia's World Cup defence.

The tournament starts on October 16.

"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon," said national selection panel chair George Bailey.

"To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup."Squad: Aaron Finch (capt.), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

