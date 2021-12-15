UrduPoint.com

Warner Fit, Richardson Replaces Hazlewood For 2nd Ashes Test

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Dynamic opener David Warner will play through the pain in the second Ashes Test against England, Australia captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday, as Jyhe Richardson got the nod to replace Josh Hazlewood.

Warner scored 94 in the first innings at the opening Test in Brisbane but didn't field or bat in Australia's second innings as he nursed bruised ribs after being pummelled by the England attack.

The 35-year-old padded up in the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday evening and made several audible cries of pain, but Cummins said he would play in the day-night Test starting Thursday.

"He'll be right, he had a bat yesterday and batted with a bit of discomfort, but knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one," Cummins said. "He'll be fine once the adrenaline kicks in.

"It's one thing batting in the nets and another when you walk out and have a packed crowd. He's played close to 90 Tests and I'm sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort.

" The only change to the side that crushed England by nine wickets at the Gabba last week sees Richardson in for Hazlewood, who was ruled out earlier this week with a side strain.

Richardson had been in contention with Michael Neser and will add to his two Tests, spearheading the attack alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

"There's just the one change, Jhye will come in for Josh," said Cummins. "We just think Jhye is firing and really excited to see him out there.

"Josh is a big void to fill but we feel really confident that Jhye is going to step straight in," he added.

Hazlewood is a big loss, boasting a pink-ball record of 32 wickets at just 19.90 and taking an incredible 5-8 when India were all out for just 36 at Adelaide in their second innings a year ago.

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

