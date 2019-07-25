UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner Hits Fifty As Bowlers Star In Australia Squad Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

Warner hits fifty as bowlers star in Australia squad match

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :David Warner made a timely fifty as Australia's bowlers continued to hold sway in an intra-squad Ashes warm-up match at Southampton on Wednesday.

A fixture scheduled for four days will barely make it into the third, with this match Australia's only red-ball warm-up game ahead of a five-Test series with England starting at Edgbaston on August 1.

And with England collapsing to a stunning 85 all out on the opening day of their four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday, the indications are that batsmen on both sides could struggle against the heavily stitched Dukes ball during the Ashes.

Left-handed opener Warner, playing his first four-day game in 16 months after completing a year-long ban for ball-tampering and starring in then title-holders Australia's run to the semi-finals of a World Cup, hit eight fours in a 94-ball 58.

It was the first fifty of the match between the Brad Haddin XII and the Graeme Hick XII.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins had earlier taken 5-24 to run through the tail of the Hick side, who led by 15 runs on first innings after being dismissed for 120.

James Pattinson (3-19) made early in-roads into the Haddin XII's batting the second time around before all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's 5-34 saw them bowled out for 170 to leave the Hick XII needing 156 for victory.

By stumps on day two, during which 15 wickets fell for 229 runs, the Hick XII were 35 for two with former skipper Steve Smith -- like Warner banned for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa -- out for eight.

What Australia will do should the match end early is unclear, but they are still expected to announce their Ashes squad on Friday.

Australia hold the Ashes but they have not won a Test series away to England since 2001.

Related Topics

World Scandal Australia David Southampton Mitchell Ireland South Africa August All

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

2 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

3 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

3 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.