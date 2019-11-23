UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner, Labuschagne Put Australia In Total Control At Lunch

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Warner, Labuschagne put Australia in total control at lunch

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah claimed his maiden Test wicket Saturday but Australia remained in total control against Pakistan on the third morning of the first cricket Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia were 395 for three at the break, 155 runs ahead of Pakistan, who made 240 in their first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne was 102 not out after making his first Test century, with Matthew Wade alongside him on 29.

Pakistan bowled far better in the first session on Saturday than they had throughout the previous day and were able to put some pressure on the Australian batsmen.

They attacked Australian opener David Warner from around the wicket, with the 33-year-old struggling to get the ball away.

Warner only added three runs to his overnight score of 151 when he became 16-year-old Naseem Shah's first Test wicket.

Naseem, whose pace has been impressive during this Test, troubled Warner from around the wicket and eventually claimed him when the nuggety opener was unable to avoid a short pitched ball and edged it to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, to leave the Australians 351 for two.

The Pakistanis' hearts must have sunk when they saw Steve Smith striding to the crease following his phenomenal Ashes series earlier this year, where he scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57.

But after hitting a boundary off Yasir Shah, the leg-spinner clean bowled Smith, the seventh time in six Test matches that Yasir has dismissed the Australian number four.

Labuschagne brought up his maiden Test century when he edged Shaheen Afridi for a boundary through the vacant third slip position.

He took 161 balls to reach his milestone with 12 boundaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Brisbane David Yasir Shah Mohammad Rizwan Afridi From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

9 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

8 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

9 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

8 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

9 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.