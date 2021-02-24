UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner, Pooran Picked For England's New Hundred Competition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Warner, Pooran picked for England's new Hundred competition

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Australian opening batsman David Warner has rejoined Southern Brave for the inaugural edition of English cricket's Hundred competition, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 100 balls-per-side franchise tournament was meant to have been launched last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

All eight franchises will feature both men's and women's teams, with the two competitions running side by side.

Thirty-five men's players were revealed on Tuesday out of more than 500 overseas and domestic players vying to fill the remaining spots.

A further eight English and eight Australian star women's players have also been announced.

The Brave had just two slots to fill and managed to secure Warner, who was a first-round pick by the franchise for the 2020 tournament before he dropped out due to other commitments.

The 34-year-old was one of only 10 overseas players in the draft with the highest available reserve price of £100,000 ($141,000) and was the third pick.

"To be able to bring David back into the fold is a huge boost for our team," said Southern Brave men's head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

"We were so excited when we grabbed him in the first draft, so it's great to have him back." West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, the men's first pick, and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada were among 10 new arrivals for Manchester Originals.

They will join England star Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who were retained from last year's squad.

West Indies all-rounder and second pick Kieron Pollard was drafted by Welsh Fire.

Pollard, who has scored more than 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, is joined by Australian paceman Jhye Richardson.

The duo replace Australia pair Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, who decided against playing in this year's event.

The Hundred is aimed at attracting a fresh audience to cricket in order to safeguard its future but critics have questioned the need for yet another new format.

The competition will launch with a women's fixture as Oval Invincibles host Manchester Originals on July 21, with the men's sides playing the following day.

Related Topics

Cricket Fire Australia Jos David Manchester Price Mitchell South Africa Nicholas Pooran July Women 2020 Event From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

15 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

45 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAEâ€™ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

39 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

48 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.