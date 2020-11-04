UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner Powers Hyderabad To IPL Play-offs, Kolkata Out

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Warner powers Hyderabad to IPL play-offs, Kolkata out

Dubai, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Skipper David Warner struck an unbeaten 85 as Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed the final play-off spot in the Indian Premier League with a 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Warner put on an unbeaten opening stand with Wriddhiman Saha, who made 58, to drive home Hyderabad's chase of 150 in 17.1 overs in Sharjah and knock Kolkata Knight Riders out of the Twenty20 tournament with a better run rate.

Hyderabad won their third straight league match to finish third in the table ahead of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore with the two teams scheduled to meet in the eliminator.

The result of the last league game was disappointing for Mumbai's returning captain Rohit Sharma who said he was "fit and fine" at the toss after missing four games due to a hamstring injury.

"Not the day we want to remember. Probably the worst performance of the season for us," Sharma, whose number one team will meet second-placed Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier on Thursday, said after the loss.

On his return after the injury break, Sharma said: "I was happy to be back.

It has been a while. I was going through some tough times. I am looking to play a few games here and see what happens." Sharma, who was left out of India's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, added the hamstring is "absolutely" fine.

He was out early after facing just seven balls, falling to paceman Sandeep Sharma for four. Mumbai though went on to score 149 for eight after a crucial 41-run cameo from Kieron Pollard.

In reply, the left-right batting combination of Warner and Saha took the attack to the opposition who had rested their top pacemen in Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I pride myself on giving the team a great start. That is my duty and responsibility," Warner who hit 10 fours and one six in his 58-ball knock, said.

"Fortunately we haven't had to chase a big total."On the eliminator on Friday, Warner said: "RCB are a very good side. They have a lot of dangerous players. We beat them in the 2016 final. Another do-or-die game. Hopefully we can carry the momentum from this game."The winner of the eliminator will then meet the loser of the first qualifier to fight for a place in the final on November 10.

Related Topics

India Attack Delhi Mumbai Australia Indian Premier League Sharjah Fine Hyderabad Bangalore Kolkata David Virat Kohli Sandeep Sharma November 2016 From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

36 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

36 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

23 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.