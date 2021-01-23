UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warning Light Halts Boeing 737 MAX Flight In Canada

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Warning light halts Boeing 737 MAX flight in Canada

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Canadian airline Westjet on Friday cancelled a flight just prior to take-off after a warning light went off in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The 737 MAX had only been allowed by Canada to fly in its airspace days earlier, after Boeing addressed technical issues and improved pilot training on the MAX in the aftermath of two fatal crashes that had led to it being grounded worldwide for almost two years.

WestJet Flight 658 from Calgary to Toronto left the gate with passengers on board, but was forced to turn around, a company spokeswoman told AFP in an email.

"After a normal engine start, a standard function of the health monitoring system indicated a potential fault that needed to be verified and reset," WestJet's Lauren Stewart said.

"This process takes time and requires a subsequent engine run, which we do not perform with guests on board," she said, adding that the flight was cancelled and passengers were rebooked on another flight.

The 737 MAX aircraft was subsequently cleared by maintenance crews and has been scheduled to return to service on Sunday.

"This was to be our third commercial flight (of the 737 MAX) since the skies reopened," WestJet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Canada Company Calgary Toronto Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 January 2021

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

9 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

10 hours ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

11 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.