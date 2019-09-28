Warning of 'bloodbath', Imran urges UN to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warning of a "bloodbath" in Indian held Kashmir, demanded immediate lifting of the "inhuman" curfew and sought support of the world community in giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

"This is a test for the United Nations. You are the one who had guaranteed Kashmiris their right to self-determination," he reminded the gathering of world leaders here at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

An emotionally charged Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke far beyond his allotted time and encompassed all major issues facing the world particularly the Islamic world including Islamophobia, blasphemy, money laundering and climate change.

He apprised the world leaders of the persecution of innocent men, women and children in Kashmir at the hands of 900,000 Indian occupational troops, who had illegally placed a population of eight million under detention, in utter disregard to the human rights.

He pointed to the rapes of thousands of Kashmiri women at the hands of Indian army troops, as pointed out in the two UN reports, the deaths of 100,000 Kashmiris, the detention of the entire Kashmiri political leadership, the abusive use of pellet guns against unarmed civilians, blockade of communication links and deployment of 900,000 security personnel to quell the freedom movement.

Attired in electric blue traditional Pakistani dress, Imran Khan said he was here at the UNGA at one of the most critical times his country was facing. He warned of the consequences if the world community failed to realise the gravity of the situation confronting the two nuclear armed countries.

He urged the United Nations to ask India to lift the inhuman curfew, continuing for the past 55 days and return the 13,000 young boys lifted from their homes, by the Indian security forces.

"What kind of a mindset locks up 8 million people? Women, children, sick people. What I know of the West, they wouldn't stand for 8 million animals to be locked up. These are humans," Imran Khan said amidst a loud applause.

The prime minister spoke at length about the violations committed by India against 11 UN resolutions, Simla Agreement and even its own constitution which had given Kashmir a special status. "What will happen when the curfew is lifted? Modi says this is done for the prosperity of Kashmir. But what will happen when 8 million Kashmiris come out of a lockdown and face 900,000 troops? I fear there will be a bloodbath." Imran Khan said, "You think Kashmiris will accept a new status quo under revocation of Article 370. 100,000 Kashmiris killed, thousands of women raped. UN reported on this." He regretted that the world knew about it, however, it remained quiet as it saw India as a huge market.

"Materialism has trumped humanity," Imran Khan said and questioned, "Will the world go for a market of 1.2 billion people, or for justice and humanity?" The prime minister repeatedly warned of another Pulwama sort of attack and said it would be the result of radicalisation due to the persistent denial of justice and rights to the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan would be blamed should something happen and recalled how the two nuclear armed nations almost went head to head in February last.

"And this is why the UN has a responsibility. This is why you came into being in 1945! " Imran Khan said.

He categorically stated that he was not threatening about a nuclear war.

"It is a worry. It is a test for the United Nations. You are the one who spoke about the Kashmiris' right to self determination. This is not the time for appeasement like that in 1939 in Munich.

"Will the word community appease a fascist or will it stand up for justice and humanity?" Imran Khan said , "If a conventional war starts between two nuclear countries anything could happen. It would have consequences, far beyond the region." He said amidst an applause, "Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour; faced with a choice - either you surrender, or you fight till the end? And my belief is there is no God but Allah. We will fight." Imran Khan pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been reciting the mantra of "Islamic terrorism" as he did not have any other argument.

The phrase "Islamic terrorism", he said, allowed India to dismiss human rights and increase persecution of the people of Kashmir.

He said the acts of the fascist RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) backed government were leading to radicalisation of the Muslims. Following years of persecution, he added, the Kashmiris would be radicalised and feared that there would be more Pulwama like incidents.

He recalled the statement of Indian army chief, who spoke of 500 terrorists in Pakistan getting ready to launch attacks in India and questioned as to why would Pakistan send only 500 when there were 900,000 Indian troops in the held Kashmir.

The prime minister told the leaders that Pakistan had dismantled all the left-out militant groups and urged the UN to send its observers to verify his words.

He said 180 million Muslims of India were also watching what was happening to the eight million locked up in held Kashmir by the Indian army and so were the 1.3 billion Muslims around the world who would be radicalized if the situation persisted.

He warned that if there was a bloodbath, after the lifting of curfew, they would react as they saw that no justice was being done.

"How would the Jewish community react if even 8,000 Jews were under lockdown? How would the Europeans react? How would any human community react? Are we children of a lesser God? Don't u know this causes us pain," Imran Khan said.

The prime minister pointed out that Narendra Modi was a member of the fascist RSS party, which believed in racist cleansing of the Muslims. The RSS believed in the ideology pursued by Hitler and Mussolini of racial purity. The understanding of that ideology was vital in understanding the state of things happening in the occupied Kashmir.

He said the RSS believed that the golden age of Hinduism came to an end because of the Muslim empire. The RSS bred on an ideology of hate, which later led to the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.

Describing the Khaki clad RSS workers as "goons", Imran Khan said they were responsible for the butchering of 2,000 Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat, while Modi was the chief minister. Some 150,000 Muslims were made homeless.

And now, he said, women, children and sick had been locked up (in the held Kashmir) as if they were animals. "They are human beings ... If you lock up even animals like these, the RSPCA in London [UK's animal welfare charity] would make it a big issue."