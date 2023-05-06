UrduPoint.com

Warning Of 'protracted' Conflict As Sudan Fighting Rages

Published May 06, 2023

Khartoum, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Air strikes and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital on Friday as fighting showed no sign of abating, despite the threat of renewed US sanctions and mounting deaths, including dozens of children.

Hundreds have died in nearly three weeks of fighting between forces of Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Battles persisted a day after US President Joe Biden threatened sanctions against those responsible for "threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan" and "undermining Sudan's democratic transition".

The north African country had already suffered under decades of sanctions during the rule of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, ousted in a palace coup in 2019 following mass protests on the streets.

"The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy -- and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy. It must end," Biden said.

Witnesses reported continued air strikes and explosions in various parts of Khartoum on Friday, including near the airport.

