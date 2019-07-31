Warren and Sanders vs moderates: Liberals under fire in 2nd debate

Detroit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Leading Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got an earful from moderate rivals on the debate stage Tuesday, as the liberal senators defended their progressive policies on healthcare and immigration against surprisingly energetic attacks.

The sharp ideological battle lines shone through immediately in the second debate of the 2020 Democratic Primary race, with lesser known candidates taking sharp digs at their political elders at center stage and warning that pushing for radical change could ensure President Donald Trump's re-election.

Warren immediately demanded "big, structural change" and warned that political "spinelessness" against Trump will leave intact a "rigged system that has helped the wealthy and well-connected and kicked dirt in the faces of everyone else." But she and Sanders faced dramatic pushback, particularly from ex-congressman John Delaney who delivered a scathing rebuke to their "fairy tale economics" that risk bankrupting the economy.

Sanders and Warren, Delaney said, are peddling "bad policies like Medicare for All, free everything, and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump re-elected." Tuesday marked the most sustained, comprehensive assault yet on the big-idea platforms of the progressive candidates by middle-of-the-road rivals since the 2020 campaign took shape earlier this year.

The debate features 20 candidates over two nights in Detroit, Michigan, a battleground state that Trump snatched from Democrats in 2016.

Frontrunner Joe Biden takes the stage Wednesday between senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, prominent African American candidates who have strongly criticized the former vice president on racial issues.

The stakes are sky high.

The debate is likely to winnow the sprawling field, perhaps by as much as half, ahead of the next one in September as the party seeks its best nominee to challenge Trump.

Underperformers like Senator Amy Klobuchar and Colorado ex-governor John Hickenlooper, both polling at below two percent, scrambled for breakout moments that resonated enough with voters to keep their struggling campaigns alive.

Without one, several lower-tier candidates will have little justification for staying in the race.

"I have bold ideas, but they are grounded in reality," asserted Klobuchar, who wants a public option in the US healthcare system.

Biden has managed to maintain his pole position, with around 32 percent support according to a poll average compiled by RealClearPolitics.com.

Warren and Sanders are essentially tied for second, at about half Biden's support.