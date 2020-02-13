UrduPoint.com
Warren Pours In 35 As Pacers Snap Losing Streak

Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :TJ Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers ended a six-game losing skid with a 118-111 win over the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Milwaukee clawed their way back from a 25-point second-quarter deficit to pull within five points early in the fourth but the Pacers were able to take advantage in the absence of star Giannis Antetokounmpo and pull out the victory.

Warren shot a blistering 16 of 19 from the field for the Pacers who made 62 percent of their baskets in the first half in front of 17,000 fans at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Malcolm Brogdon collected 17 points and 13 assists against his former team and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who handed the Bucks their second loss in the last 16 contests.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a team-high 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who also suffered their first loss in six games, without reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

Antetokounmpo sat out his second straight game following the birth of his first child, Liam Charles.

Milwaukee missed just one of 25 free throws on the night but they still had their five-game winning streak stopped.

Indiana were blown out in their first two meetings of the season against Milwaukee, losing 102-83 in November and 117-89 on the road a month later.

