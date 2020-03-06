UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warren Says Not Ready To Make Endorsement In Democratic Race

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Warren says not ready to make endorsement in Democratic race

Cambridge, United States, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Thursday after dropping out of the Democratic presidential race that she was not ready to endorse either of the remaining candidates -- Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

"Not today," Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when asked if she was ready to endorse fellow progressive Sanders or the moderate Biden.

"We don't have to decide that this minute," she said. "I want to take a little time to think a little more."Warren dropped out of the race after failing to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own.

Related Topics

Cambridge Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

15 minutes ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

46 minutes ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

46 minutes ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.