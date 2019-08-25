Warrington shock St Helens to win Challenge Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Warrington won the Challenge Cup for the ninth time with a shock 18-4 triumph against Super League leaders St Helens in Saturday's final at Wembley.

Warrington coach Steve price had labelled St Helens the biggest favourites in the competition's history after losing to them in all three league meetings this year.

Adding to Price's fears, his team went into the match on the back of five straight league defeats.

But Price's men rose to the occasion to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012, the victory erasing the bitter memories of last year's stunning upset loss against Catalans Dragons in the final.

After two controversially disallowed St Helens tries, Warrington crossed over twice in seven minutes through Joe Philbin and Ben Murdoch-Masila, with both converted by Stefan Ratchford.

Theo Fages got a try for St Helens on 57 minutes but Lachlan Coote missed the conversion, leaving Justin Holbrook's side still needing to score twice.

Warrington clinched the victory on 73 minutes when hooker Daryl Clark scored to cap an influential display that warned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

Declan Patton added the extras to leave St Helens to bemoan refereeing decisions as a major factor in their 10th defeat in 22 Challenge Cup finals.

Morgan Knowles appeared to dot down for a try early on, but referee Robert Hicks had already opted not to go upstairs to the video referee.

St Helens also had a Mark Percival try ruled out after Zeb Taia was deemed to have spilled the ball in a challenge from Murdoch-Masila.