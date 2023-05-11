UrduPoint.com

Warriors Beat Lakers To Force Game 6 In NBA Western Conference Semifinals

May 11, 2023

Warriors beat Lakers to force Game 6 in NBA Western Conference semifinals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors averted elimination with a 121-106 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and forced Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors' trio Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green combined forces for the win at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Curry scored 27 points, Wiggins had 25 points, and Green posted a "double-double" with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors were on a double-digit lead for most of the second half of the game. The Lakers have narrowed the gap to nine points after Austin Reaves hit a three-pointer with 5 minutes and 25 seconds remaining, 104-95.

But then Curry racked up five points to make it 109-95 for Golden State, who were in control until the final buzzer.

Lakers superstar LeBron James scored 25 points and had nine rebounds. His teammate Anthony Davis added 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Both players missed a "double-double" each.

Davis, one of the Lakers' main pillars, suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter and had to go to the locker room.

The Lakers center took an unintentional elbow from Kevon Looney to his head.

Los Angeles are still on a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Warriors will visit the Lakers in the next game to be held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Friday, and they must win to survive.

