UrduPoint.com

Warriors, Bucks Advance In NBA Playoffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Warriors, Bucks advance in NBA playoffs

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and resurgent Golden State Warriors completed 4-1 series victories to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Bucks brushed aside the Chicago Bulls 116-100 to clinch a comfortable series win and advance to an Eastern Conference showdown with the Boston Celtics.

In San Francisco, Golden State relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton II to seal a pulsating 102-98 victory over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors will now face either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Warriors, who had led the series 3-0 before dropping game four in Colorado on Sunday, dug deep in the fourth quarter to clinch victory at the Chase Center.

The Nuggets, buoyed by a towering 30-point display from Jokic, had led by eight points at the end of the third period.

But Golden State outscored the visitors 32-20 in the fourth quarter -- with Payton contributing 10 points -- to claim a dramatic win.

The victory was Golden State's first playoff series win since 2019 after two consecutive seasons where they missed the postseason.

"I think you could see those first three quarters we'd forgotten what it felt like to try and close out a game," Curry said.

"The nerves, the energy, the pressure in the building. It's been a long time since we've felt this. We still know how to do it but we had to grind it out. It's a good feeling to go through and get the win."

Related Topics

San Francisco Gary Memphis Milwaukee Boston Denver Chicago Turkish Lira Sunday 2019 Gold From

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

10 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

10 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.