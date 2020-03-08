UrduPoint.com
Warriors' Curry Sidelined By Influenza A Bug

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Warriors' Curry sidelined by influenza A bug

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Saturday's NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers after being diagnosed with the "seasonal flu".

The Warriors added Curry had "no specific risk factors for COVID-19," the coronavirus which has affected people in more than 60 countries and killed at least 16 in the United States.

"This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing .... He has the seasonal flu," the team announced on Twitter.

"We have begun treatment for Stephen and instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure.

" The Warriors said Curry would miss Saturday's NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of illness. They did not say how long he would be out.

Curry was sidelined just two day after making his much-anticipated return from injury.

Curry missed four months after breaking his left hand on October 30.

He returned on Thursday with a 23-point performance in the Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors were also missing forward Draymond Green, who was sidelined a fifth straight game with a knee injury.

