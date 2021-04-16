UrduPoint.com
Warriors Rookie Wiseman Out For Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Warriors rookie Wiseman out for season

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Golden State rookie center James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the NBA draft, will miss the rest of the season after right knee surgery, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday.

"James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today to repair a right meniscal tear," the team said in a statement.

"James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September.

" The 20-year-old rising star was injured on April 10, when he came down awkwardly after rising for a dunk in the second quarter of the Warriors' 125-109 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Houston's KJ Martin blocked the shot and Wiseman, off-balance, landed hard and hit the deck near the basket stanchion.

Wiseman's rookie season, in which he was averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, had already been interrupted by a wrist injury that saw him miss time in February.

