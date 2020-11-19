UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warriors Sharp-shooter Thompson Injured In Workout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:31 AM

Warriors sharp-shooter Thompson injured in workout

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout on Wednesday, the NBA team confirmed without elaborating.

News that Thompson was hurt trickled out in US sports media, with few details available apart from the fact that it was a lower leg injury.

"We will provide further updates as appropriate," the Warriors said in a brief statement.

Thompson, 30, was scheduled to return in the upcoming season from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He missed all of the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 campaign.

But Thompson took part in the Warriors off-season mini-training camp and was expected to be ready for the start of pre-season camp on December 1.

ESPN reported that the injury Thompson suffered on Wednesday was to his lower right leg.

Related Topics

Sports Thompson December 2019 2020 Gold Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.