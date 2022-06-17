UrduPoint.com

Warriors Star Stephen Curry Named NBA Finals MVP

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Warriors star Stephen Curry named NBA Finals MVP

Boston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Golden State star Stephen Curry was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals on Thursday after leading the Warriors to a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the championship series.

Curry, a two-time regular-season MVP, captured his fourth title, but it marked the first time in seven Finals appearances that he captured one of the few accolades previously missing from his resume.

"This one is different, for sure," Curry said after the Warriors polished off the Celtics 103-90 for a 4-2 victory in the championship series.

Curry scored 34 points, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out seven assists.

His series average of 31.2 points, six rebounds and five assists per game marked his best numbers in a Finals.

With the Warriors up by 22 points in the third quarter Curry confidently pointed to his ring finger.

But when it finally became clear they had weathered Boston's comeback bid in the fourth, an emotional Curry was smiling through tears.

"Without him, none of this happens," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's contribution to four titles in eight years. "Steph ultimately is why this run has happened.

"I'm happy for everybody, but I'm thrilled for Steph," Kerr added of a player who in addition to two regular-season MVPs owned an All-Star MVP nod, two scoring titles and the all-time lead in three-pointers.

"To me, this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career," Kerr said.

Some were shocked when the 2015 Finals MVP went to Curry's teammate Andre Iguodala, who put in a sterling defensive effort against LeBron James.

In 2017 and 2018 the award went to Kevin Durant, who then opted to bolt for Brooklyn as a free agent.

Curry, 34, slogged through the down seasons, with Splash Brother teammate Klay Thompson sidelined by injury for more than two years and the Warriors languishing with the worst record in the league two seasons ago.

This time, Curry was a unanimous selection as Finals MVP -- but when asked about it he said the championship was the most important thing, especially after years of uncertainty.

"These last two months of the playoffs, these last three years, this last 48 hours, every bit of it has been an emotional roller coaster on and off the floor," Curry said. "You're carrying all of that on a daily basis to try to realize a dream and a goal like we did tonight.

"And you get goosebumps just thinking about, you know, all those snapshots and episodes that we went through to get back here, individually, collectively.

"And that's why I said I think this championship hits different. That's why I have so many emotions, and still will, just because of what it took to get back here.

"So we hear all that, and you carry it all and you try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight and to get here, it all comes out. It's special."

Related Topics

Thompson Lead Boston Turkish Lira 2017 2015 2018 Gold All From Best Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

10 hours ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

10 hours ago
 Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get ..

Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get missing facilities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.