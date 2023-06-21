UrduPoint.com

'Wars Bring Back The Past': Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 09:50 AM

'Wars bring back the past': Booker Prize winner Georgi Gospodinov

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov doesn't view himself as a predictor of the future. But he said his International Booker Prize-winning dystopian novel "Time Shelter" has become reality.

"When you live in dystopian times, dystopian books become reality or turn into some kind of documentary," he told AFP in an interview.

He said he hadn't foreseen Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though.

"These things were in the air. (But) I'm not a prophet, nor did I think it would come to this. I did not foresee the war." "Wars bring back the past," he continued, describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a dictator" who "wanted to take his country back to the time of World War II".

"Time Shelter" -- which brought Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel the prestigious British Booker prize last month -- focuses on a "clinic for the past" that offers experimental Alzheimer's treatment.

To trigger patients' memories, it recreates the atmosphere of past decades down to the smallest detail.

But, with time, healthy people start coming to the clinic, seeking an escape from modern life.

