Warwickshire Win English County Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Warwickshire finished off Somerset in ruthless fashion to win the English County Championship on Friday, pipping Lancashire to the title on the final day of the season.

Lancashire beat Hampshire by one wicket on Thursday to give themselves a chance of the title, but they were powerless to prevent the silverware going to Edgbaston.

Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks to seal a 118-run win and, with it, Warwickshire's first championship triumph since 2012 and their eighth in total.

Skipper Will Rhodes made a competitive declaration after little more than an hour's play in order to give his side 79 overs to take all 10 wickets, inviting Somerset to chase down 273 at a required-rate of 3.

45.

But with the Division One crown on the line, Warwickshire were not to be denied in the field as they dismissed the visitors for 154 in 52 overs on the fourth and final day of the match.

Spinner Danny Briggs got the ball rolling with the only wicket to fall before lunch, dismissing Tom Lammonby with the fourth delivery of his only over, before the seamers took over.

England star Chris Woakes claimed 3-39 while Craig Miles returned figures of 3-26 before Norwell applied the finishing touch.

Rob Yates had earlier celebrated his fourth century of the campaign, finishing 132 not out in his side's second innings score of 294-3 declared.

