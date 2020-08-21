UrduPoint.com
Washington Coach Rivera Says He Has Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Ron Rivera says he plans to continue coaching the NFL's Washington Football Team as he battles squamous cell cancer, ESPN reported Thursday.

Rivera told ESPN he was diagnosed after finding a lump in his neck and that the cancer is in the early stages and considered "very treatable and curable." He said he told his players in a team meeting on Thursday night.

"I'm planning to go on coaching," the coach said. "Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, 'If you feel strongly, do it. Don't slow down, do your physical activities.' But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you'll start feeling it.

" While Rivera plans to coach through cancer treatment, he could face complications in that plan this season as the league grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivera, 58, said he has a "Plan B" in place, but declined to elaborate.

In addition to guiding players through a training camp upended by the pandemic, Rivera has been a key figure leading Washington during a turbulent offseason that has seen owner Dan Snyder at last bow to pressure to drop the team's "Redskins" nickname, long considered offensive to Native Americans.

