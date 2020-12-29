Washington dumps Haskins after Covid-19 violations, NFL loss

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was released Monday by the NFL club, days after Covid-19 violations that cost him his captaincy and hours after poor play in a key defeat.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera announced Haskins' dismissal a day after the club lost 20-13 at home to Carolina, missing a chance to clinch a division title and playoff berth.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Rivera said in a statement.

"I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward." Washington (6-9) can win the NFC East division title by winning Sunday at Philadelphia but a loss means the Dallas-New York Giants winner gets the division crown, a post-season berth and a home playoff game.

Haskins, selected 15th overall in last year's NFL Draft, was removed in the fourth quarter Sunday after losing a fumble and tossing two interceptions.

The 23-year-old signal caller started against Carolina in place of injured Alex Smith despite violating NFL Covid-19 rules by attending a party last week without wearing a face mask.

Haskins was stripped of his captain's role and fined $40,000 for the violations.

Before the announcement, Rivera had said he would start third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Haskins on Sunday, against Philadelphia if Smith was still out with a right calf injury.

Haskins completed 148 of 241 passes for 1,439 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.