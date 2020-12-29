UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Dumps Haskins After Covid-19 Violations, NFL Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Washington dumps Haskins after Covid-19 violations, NFL loss

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was released Monday by the NFL club, days after Covid-19 violations that cost him his captaincy and hours after poor play in a key defeat.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera announced Haskins' dismissal a day after the club lost 20-13 at home to Carolina, missing a chance to clinch a division title and playoff berth.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Rivera said in a statement.

"I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward." Washington (6-9) can win the NFC East division title by winning Sunday at Philadelphia but a loss means the Dallas-New York Giants winner gets the division crown, a post-season berth and a home playoff game.

Haskins, selected 15th overall in last year's NFL Draft, was removed in the fourth quarter Sunday after losing a fumble and tossing two interceptions.

The 23-year-old signal caller started against Carolina in place of injured Alex Smith despite violating NFL Covid-19 rules by attending a party last week without wearing a face mask.

Haskins was stripped of his captain's role and fined $40,000 for the violations.

Before the announcement, Rivera had said he would start third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Haskins on Sunday, against Philadelphia if Smith was still out with a right calf injury.

Haskins completed 148 of 241 passes for 1,439 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Related Topics

Football Injured Poor Washington York Philadelphia Rivera Sunday Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

59 minutes ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

60 minutes ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

50 minutes ago

Republicans Sue Pence to Ensure He Can Determine E ..

50 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on Prime Ministe ..

50 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Libya Holds 2nd Political Dialogue Fo ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.