Washington Girds For Mueller Testimony

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Washington girds for Mueller testimony

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Counsel Robert Mueller will submit to questions for the first time Wednesday on his explosive report detailing numerous links between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian election meddling, and Trump's efforts to obstruct his investigation.

The stakes are high with the next presidential election 16 months away.

With a huge national television audience expected, Democrats want Mueller to help swing public opinion against the president, with some lawmakers hoping he will provide more firepower for an impeachment case against Trump.

But the former FBI director's deep reticence to become embroiled in politics, and Republican plans to turn the hearings into a reality TV-like partisan brawl, threaten to leave Americans no less confused than when Mueller's dense, 448-page report was released in April.

"The public has a right to hear the truth, from Mueller himself, about Trump's misconduct and ongoing national security risks," said Adam Schiff, chair of one of the two House committees hosting Wednesday's marathon testimony.

