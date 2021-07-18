Washington Nationals baseball game halted after gunshots heard outside stadium: spectators

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A baseball game in the US capital was called to a halt on Friday after spectators heard gunshots outside the stadium.

An announcer said the game was being halted due to an "incident" outside the stadium.

Two AFP reporters at the game said they heard about a dozen gunshots.

Police sirens could be heard, as the crowd attending the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was told to leave the stadium.