Washington orders 6:00 pm curfew as Trump backers storm Capitol

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew Wednesday after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Bowser set a 6:00 pm (2300 GMT) curfew after thousands of protesters descended on the US Congress, forced lawmakers to go into recess as they began the process of confirming Joe Biden as the next US president.

The curfew is to remain in place until 6:00 am Thursday.