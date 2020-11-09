UrduPoint.com
Washington Quarterback Allen Exits With Left Ankle Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Washington quarterback Allen exits with left ankle injury

Washington, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the first quarter of the team's NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Allen, making his fourth start in place of benched Dwayne Haskins, was down on the field for several minutes after he was brought down by New York safety Jabrill Peppers, who drew a 15-yard penalty for swinging his own leg in a bid to catch Allen's leg on the tackle.

Allen waved to the crowd after he was lifted onto a cart and driven off, his lower left leg in an air cast.

NFL Network reported he suffered a dislocated ankle with a "small" fracture.

Alex Smith came on in place of Allen -- almost exactly two years after Smith's right tibia and fibula were broken in an ugly, career-threatening on-field injury.

Smith suffered post-operative complications and ultimately required 17 surgeries before he returned to play again this season.

