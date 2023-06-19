UrduPoint.com

Washington Recruits Dogs And Cats In War On Rodents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :On a hot June night, revelers descend on Washington's Adams Morgan neighborhood, a nightlife and dining hotspot in the US capital. But they aren't the only ones profiting from the good weather.

Also out in number are the city's rapidly growing population of rats, which prowl the alleys behind the restaurants, bars and clubs, feasting on leftovers tossed out in the trash.

The rodents' merrymaking comes to a swift halt amid a flurry of barks, gnashing teeth and splattered blood: the result of a hunt involving a dozen humans and their hounds out on a weekly "ratting" expedition.

"Good boy, Henry!" Marshall Feinberg, a 28-year-old dog trainer, cries out as his lurcher claims the night's first kill.

The District of Columbia consistently makes the top five list of America's rattiest cities, a problem made worse by warming winters, a rising population, and outdoor dining areas made permanent after the Covid pandemic.

There were nearly 13,400 calls to a city hotline for rat issues in 2022, up around 2,000 on the year before, according to local media reports.

Now, some residents are fighting back.

Like their dogs, the humans are a diverse lot: Black and white, old and young. Some are from the city or its suburbs while others have traveled from neighboring states, after connecting with fellow ratting enthusiasts through social media.

Bomani Mtume, a 60-year-old retired police officer who's here with Barto, his Cairn Terrier (the same breed as Toto from "The Wizard of Oz"), joined the group in March just as it started out.

"When we first hunted, they didn't even run -- they just looked at the dogs," he said of the rats, explaining the predation that has since made them more skittish.

Teddy Moritz, a 75-year-old nicknamed "Grandma Death," is something of a legend in the hunting dog community, and has brought her son and teenage grandson with her from Delaware.

"It's a good way to organically control rats," she says, explaining rat poison takes several days to exterminate the vermin, while dogs quickly snap their spines, preventing them from feeling anything. "Primitive but effective," she adds.

