UrduPoint.com

Washington To Rename Street In Front Of Saudi Embassy 'Jamal Khashoggi Way'

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Washington to rename street in front of Saudi embassy 'Jamal Khashoggi Way'

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The street in front of the embassy of Saudi Arabia will be called "Jamal Khashoggi Way," after the Washington city council voted to honor the Saudi journalist murdered by government agents.

The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to symbolically name the 700-foot (213-meter) stretch of New Hampshire Avenue that runs between the embassy and the Watergate complex for Khashoggi, a dissident journalist working for The Washington Post at the time of his murder in Turkey.

"Through his journalism, Jamal Khashoggi was a fierce advocate for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," said a council report on the bill.

"By designating the street fronting the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi, the District is creating a memorial in his honor that cannot be covered up or repressed," it said.

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi monarchy, was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 after traveling there from the United States to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

The killers were a team of men closely connected to the palace of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused by Western intelligence of authorizing the murder.

The Saudi embassy did not respond to request for comment on the move.

The bill from the council is expected to be signed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and not meet objection in the US Congress, which reviews all legislation from the US capital city government.

In 2018, Washington named a street outside the Russian embassy in honor of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in Moscow in three years earlier.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Democracy Saudi Vladimir Putin Istanbul United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October Congress 2018 Post All From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, U ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Commi ..

UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Ne ..

1 hour ago
 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

50 minutes ago
 Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Forei ..

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

50 minutes ago
 French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.