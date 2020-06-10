UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Troops Hit With Coronavirus After Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Washington troops hit with coronavirus after protests

Washington, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Washington DC national guard have tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of their deployment during recent protests in the US capital, the guard said Tuesday.

DC National Guard spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Brooke Davis said they could not reveal the number of positive tests due to "operational security." She said they came after the 1,700 members were demobilized following service during the protests that erupted in front of the White House and elsewhere over the killing of African American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The guard were mobilized by the mayor and then the Federal government on June 1 to help keep order after protests turned into rioting and looting.

They were screened for COVID-19 before and after deployment, Davis said.

While many protesters wore masks during the unrest not all did, and many law enforcement and guard personnel also went without.

"National Guard personnel are social distancing and use of PPE measures remained in place where practical throughout" the deployment, Davis said.

COVID-19 has claimed almost 112,000 lives in the United States since it spread from China and Europe earlier this year. The country has registered some two million cases -- from a worldwide total of 7.2 million.

Related Topics

Police Europe China Washington White House George Minneapolis United States June All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.