UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Visit 'very Intense': Mexican President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Washington visit 'very intense': Mexican president

Mexico City, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico's president said Thursday his visit to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump was "very intense" and important for both countries.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met Trump on Wednesday to mark the launch of the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal, revamped after Trump had branded its predecessor treaty a killer of working-class US jobs.

"It was a visit with little time but very intense, and I consider it very important for the three North American countries because the new trade agreement was put into effect," Lopez Obrador said before flying back to Mexico City.

"This is going to mean investment for the region, businesses, work, and the wellbeing of our people," the president added later in a message on social media.

The treaty went into effect on July 1.

In their first face-to-face meeting, Trump and Lopez Obrador voiced mutual praise and ignored the tensions that have marked relations between the neighbors, particularly over migration and security policy since Trump took office.

As part of his austerity policy, the leftist president was returning to his country in an economy-class seat on a commercial flight that stops in Miami on the way to Mexico City.

Canada was a notable absentee in Washington, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to travel amid Ottawa's concerns about the US reimposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Social Media Visit Trump Ottawa Mexico City Miami Justin Trudeau July Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

1 minute ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

11 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.