UrduPoint.com

Washington's Everett Hurt In Crash That Killed Passenger

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Washington's Everett hurt in crash that killed passenger

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Washington Football Team defender Deshazor Everett was hurt and his passenger killed in a single-car crash outside the US capital city, police in Loudon County, Virgina, confirmed on Friday.

Everett, a seven-year NFL veteran, was the driver of the car, which investigators said left the road, struck several trees and rolled over on Thursday night.

His passenger, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, died of her injuries at a local hospital, where Everett was being treated for "serious but non life-threatening" injuries, the NFL team said.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," the team said in a statement.

"A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."Everett, 29, has played in all 14 games this season, most of his appearances coming on special teams.

The sheriff's department said the cause of the wreck remained under investigation.

Related Topics

Football Accident Police Washington Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Everett Family All

Recent Stories

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

31 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as R ..

Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as Russia-EU Mediator - Lawmaker

1 hour ago
 Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on ..

Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on Christmas

1 hour ago
 Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed ..

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.