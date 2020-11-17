UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasps Coach Blackett Signs New Deal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Wasps coach Blackett signs new deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Wasps coach Lee Blackett has extended his contract after guiding the Midlands club to last season's English Premiership final.

Wasps' resurgence under Blackett, who took over on a temporary basis from the long-serving Dai Young before getting the job full-time, saw them win 11 times in 12 starts before they beat Bristol in the play-offs.

But they lost 19-13 to Exeter in a hard-fought Premiership final at Twickenham, the Chiefs completing an English and European double following their Champions Cup triumph against France's Racing 92.

Monday's announcement by Wasps came just days before the start of the new Premiership season.

"I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the club and that we will continue working together as a coaching team for the foreseeable future," said Blackett in a Wasps statement.

"We showed glimpses of our true potential last season and it's brilliant that we have been able to retain our coaching team so we have a strong base and can plan for the next few years with a level of certainty," he added.

"We are fully focused on preparing for the new season and fulfilling the potential this squad has."

Related Topics

France Job Young Bristol Exeter From Coach

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

12 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

42 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

57 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

57 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA says in merger talks with Sabadell

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.