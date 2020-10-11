UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasps, Exeter Power Into Premiership Final

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Wasps, Exeter power into Premiership final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Wasps and Exeter will meet in the English Premiership final after thrashing Bristol and Bath in the play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

Wasps powered into their first Premiership final since 2017 with a brilliant 47-24 demolition of Bristol at the Ricoh Arena.

Lee Blackett's side made it 12 wins from their last 13 Premiership matches and they were joined in the final by Exeter, who crushed Bath 35-6 at Sandy Park.

Wasps and Exeter are scheduled to play the final at Twickenham on October 24.

Malakai Fekitoa, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Zach Kibirige and Matteo Minozzi all scored tries for Wasps, while Jimmy Gopperth converted nine kicks out of 11 attempts.

Battered Bristol, who play Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final next week, managed tries in reply by Luke Morahan, Harry Thacker, Max Malins and Harry Randall, with Callum Sheedy adding two conversions.

"Joe Launchbury addressed the team afterwards, and his big comment was to enjoy it, but that we haven't played our final," Blackett said of the Wasps captain's post-match rallying cry.

"Sometimes you think you have played your final to get there, and there is a lot of emotion gone in, so we just need to control ourselves.

"Yes, enjoy it, but in two weeks' time we have got a big game coming up. It is about keeping our emotions under wraps.

" Bristol rugby director Pat Lam added: "We turned the ball over 23 times and we gave away eight penalties on attack, which meant we couldn't get a foothold in the game. But you have got to give a lot of credit to Wasps." After one of the most difficult weeks in Premiership history, Wasps put the focus back on the pitch with a swaggering performance.

Sale Sharks' climax to the regular season last weekend was postponed by three days after 16 players and three staff tested positive for Covid-19, only for an additional eight positive tests forcing the match to be forfeited on Wednesday.

It meant Wasps and Bristol did not know their play-off opponents for sure until 72 hours before kick-off, yet Blackett's men never looked shaken by their disrupted build-up.

Wasps will be bidding for a seventh Premiership crown and their first since 2008, while Exeter have a domestic and European double in their sights.

Tries for Jonny Hill -- who crossed twice -- Luke Cowan-Dickie and Stuart Hogg fuelled Exeter's win, with fly-half Joe Simmonds delivering a man of the match display.

Next stop on Exeter's silverware quest is Saturday's European Champions Cup final against Racing 92 before a fifth successive appearance in the Premiership showpiece.

Exeter last won the Premiership final in 2017 after finishing as runners-up to Saracens in 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Attack Toulon Man Bristol Bath Exeter October 2017 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

9 minutes ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

9 minutes ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

9 minutes ago

Arte, BBC, Le Monde win top French war reporting a ..

9 minutes ago

Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats Confirm Commit ..

13 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.