Wasps Inflict Rare Defeat On Exeter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Wasps inflict rare defeat on Exeter

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Exeter fell to their first domestic defeat since October as Wasps avenged last season's Premiership final with a 34-5 thrashing of the champions on Saturday.

Flanker James Gaskell and prop Simon McIntyre each crossed twice and there was also a try for full-back Lima Sopoaga as Wasps secured a bonus point victory with ease.

The Chiefs paid the price for resting internationals Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Sam Skinner and Henry Slade as Wasps, brilliantly directed by half-backs Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga and led by man of the match Joe Launchbury, were utterly dominant.

Many of Exeter's test stars were observing mandatory rest periods following their involvement in the Autumn Nations Cup. Without them the Chiefs perfect start to the league came to a shuddering halt.

Gaskell forced his way over for the opening try in an attritional first-half before a Sopoaga penalty made it 8-0 at half-time.

Exeter scored their only points early in the second-half thanks to an impressive finish from openside Richard Capstick.

Wasps replied with a brilliant try of their own as Umaga sent Launchbury through a gap and, one pass later, Gaskell was over for his second.

Six minutes later and the 2019-20 runners-up were over again as wing Josh Bassett entered the midfield at pace, drew the cover and sent Sopoaga over.

Total Wasps domination followed as Exeter were pinned by relentless waves of forward drives. The breakthrough came when McIntyre drove over from close range. The replacement prop added a similar second in injury time.

Gloucester slipped to the bottom of the table as Josh Beaumont's 79th-minute try, converted by fly-half AJ MacGinty, earned Sale a 22-19 win.

MacGinty also kicked five penalties. Gloucester's frustration boiled over in the final minute when a mass brawl broke out and centre Billy Twelvetrees was sin-binned.

First-half tries by prop Fraser Balmain and wing Louis Rees-Zammit had put Gloucester ahead, while fly-half Lloyd Evans booted three penalties.

But a fourth defeat in five games saw them fall to the foot of the table after Worcester were awarded four points after their game against Harlequins being called off due to coronavirus infections.

