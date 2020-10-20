UrduPoint.com
Wasps Return More Positive Virus Tests Ahead Of Premiership Final

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Wasps return more positive virus tests ahead of Premiership final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Wasps have recorded four more positive tests for coronavirus, throwing their participation in Saturday's Premiership final against European champions Exeter into further doubt.

It means the club have now returned a total of 11 positive tests, including players and backroom staff, since last week and as a result, training continues to be cancelled.

"Following an additional round of Covid-19 testing on Saturday, Wasps can confirm that four more members of the playing department have tested positive," the club said in a statement.

"Those concerned are now self-isolating, as are their close contacts.

"After consultation with the medical leads at Premiership Rugby, the RFU (Rugby Football Union) and Public Health England, the club will continue not to train at this stage.

" A decision on whether it is safe for Wasps to take part in the climax to the season at Twickenham will be made after the final round of testing, the results of which are due on Wednesday.

Bristol will play in the final against Exeter if Wasps are ruled out, rugby chiefs confirmed last week.

Pat Lam's side, who finished third in the regular-season table, won the European Challenge Cup on Friday.

With England away to Italy in the final round of the virus-delayed 2020 Six Nations a week later, officials have decided there is no room left in this season's Calendar to rearrange the Premiership final.

