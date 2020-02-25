Watchdog HRW Accuses Army In Massacre In Anglophone Cameroon
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:20 PM
Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Cameroon's armed forces of a part in the killing of at least 21 civilians this month in a region where troops are battling anglophone separatists.
"Government forces and armed ethnic Fulani" carried out the slaughter in Ngarbuh village, whose victims included 13 children and a pregnant woman, HRW said.
The army says there were five civilian deaths, which it said happened when fuel containers exploded in a firefight.