Watchdog HRW accuses army in massacre in anglophone Cameroon

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Cameroon's armed forces of a part in the killing of at least 21 civilians this month in a region where troops are battling anglophone separatists.

"Government forces and armed ethnic Fulani" carried out the slaughter in Ngarbuh village, whose victims included 13 children and a pregnant woman, HRW said.

The army says there were five civilian deaths, which it said happened when fuel containers exploded in a firefight.