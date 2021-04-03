UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges Morocco To Release Jailed W Sahara Journalist

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Watchdog urges Morocco to release jailed W Sahara journalist

Tunis, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday urged Morocco to free a Sahrawi journalist who has been jailed for a decade, saying he risked death following a hunger strike.

According to the media watchdog, authorities have been force-feeding Mohamed Lamine Haddi, who is from the disputed territory of Western Sahara, since last week.

Haddi's "physical condition is extremely worrying, after 78 days on hunger strike", RSF said in a statement.

"He is now in danger of dying and must be released without delay," RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire said.

"We issue an urgent appeal to the Moroccan authorities to end his ordeal." Haddi was arrested in 2010 after "covering the use of force by the Moroccan authorities to dismantle the Gdeim Izik protest camp" in Western Sahara, RSF said.

Three years later he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for "violence with intent to kill officials carrying out their duties" at the camp during clashes with protesters.

Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony, mostly under Morocco's control, where tensions with the pro-independence Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s.

Morocco has offered autonomy but maintains the territory is a sovereign part of the kingdom.

Haddi was working for a Polisario-run Sahrawi television channel at the time of his arrest, RSF said, adding that he began a hunger strike on January 13 to denounce poor treatment in prison.

Moroccan authorities consider Haddi a pro-independence activist and say he was jailed for taking part in the alleged "murder" of 11 security forces during clashes at Gdeim Izik.

After the violence, a Moroccan military court sentenced 23 Sahrawi activists to jail terms ranging from 20 years to life.

Moroccan authorities have denied Haddi's family visitation rights, RSF said.

But Moroccan prison authorities have rejected the claim. A Moroccan state-run human rights group said on March 3 that Haddi's health was "normal" and denied he was observing a hunger strike.

Haddi's "mistreatment... has continued for too long," Deloire said.

"It is time to end the torture and rescue this journalist from the hunger strike he has been following for more than two months and from the oblivion to which he has been consigned by a (protracted) conflict."

Related Topics

Murder Protest Poor Jail Morocco January March Family Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

33 minutes ago

Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet

2 minutes ago

19 Ramazan bazaars to be established in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency Teams Transport 2 People Injured in Atta ..

2 minutes ago

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

54 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.